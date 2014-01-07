BRIEF-FIH Group says received letter from Dolphin Fund requesting information
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.61
Reoffer yield 2.311 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.9bp
Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
ISIN XS1014704586
