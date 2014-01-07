Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2024
Coupon 2.656 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 143 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 177.1bp
Over the OBL 167
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BoFAML, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale
& Svenska HCM
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English law, except that the provisions relating to
subordination and any non-contractual obligations
arising out of or in connection therewith, will be
governed by, and construed in accordance with, Swedish
law
ISIN XS1014674227
