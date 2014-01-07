Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2024

Coupon 2.656 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 143 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 177.1bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BoFAML, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale

& Svenska HCM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English law, except that the provisions relating to

subordination and any non-contractual obligations

arising out of or in connection therewith, will be

governed by, and construed in accordance with, Swedish

law

ISIN XS1014674227

Data supplied by International Insider.