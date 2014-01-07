Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.604

Yield 2.948 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 182.6bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1014759648

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.