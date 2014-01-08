BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Petrobras Global Finance B.V.
Guarantor Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.705
Reoffer price 99.705
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2025
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.204
Reoffer price 99.204
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date January 16, 2034
Coupon 6.625 pct
Issue price 98.845
Reoffer price 98.845
Spread 315 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
* * * *
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2021
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.402
Reoffer price 99.402
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BB Secs, BNPPARIBAS, BradescoBBI, Credit Agricole CIB,
HSBC, J.P. Morgan & Mizuho Securities, Bank of China (Hong Kong)
Limited, Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: