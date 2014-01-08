Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Petrobras Global Finance B.V.

Guarantor Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.705

Reoffer price 99.705

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2025

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.204

Reoffer price 99.204

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date January 16, 2034

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price 98.845

Reoffer price 98.845

Spread 315 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2021

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.402

Reoffer price 99.402

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BB Secs, BNPPARIBAS, BradescoBBI, Credit Agricole CIB,

HSBC, J.P. Morgan & Mizuho Securities, Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Limited, Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

