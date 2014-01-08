BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands)
Co Ltd
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date January 16, 2024
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.328
Reoffer price 99.328
Yield 4.71 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: