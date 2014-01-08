BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Guarantor Financial Indemnity from the United Kingdom
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.691
Reoffer price 99.691
Yield 1.23 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
ISIN XS1015038109
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: