UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW Finance N.V.
Guarantor BMW AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.323
Reoffer yield 1.756 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.2bp
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
ISIN XS1015212811
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.238
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.6bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
ISIN XS1015217703
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BayernLB, Citi, Mitsubishi
& Santander GBM
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources