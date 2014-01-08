Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kfw

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.869

Reoffer price 99.869

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R07V3

