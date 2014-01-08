PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SEB AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date January 16, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 35 bp
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A1(Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005624558
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.