Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SEB AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 35 bp

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A1(Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005624558

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.