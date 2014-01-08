BRIEF-Goldin Properties updates on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here
If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds background, details on appointments)
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.