Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.279

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.3bp

Over OBL 164

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS1002933668

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.