Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 168 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.251
Reoffer price 99.001
Notes The issue size will total 518 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0233216008
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 532 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 03, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.035
Reoffer price 99.685
ISIN CH0233216016
* * * 8
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 15, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.941
Reoffer price 99.602
Notes The issue size will total 890 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0233216024
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raif
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
