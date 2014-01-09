Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 168 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.251

Reoffer price 99.001

Notes The issue size will total 518 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0233216008

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 532 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 03, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.035

Reoffer price 99.685

ISIN CH0233216016

* * * 8

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 15, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.941

Reoffer price 99.602

Notes The issue size will total 890 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0233216024

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raif

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

