Correct: Fitch Downgrades Saudi Arabia to 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published earlier today to correct the decline in government deposits to SAR242bn, the decline in SAMA net foreign assets to USD46bn (7.2% of GDP) and the total value of SAMA net foreign assets to USD517bn. Fitch Ratings has downgraded Saudi Arabia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The iss