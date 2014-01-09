Fitch: Nigerian Banks Continue to Face Challenges
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nigerian Banks: Peer Review https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895253 LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Nigerian banks will continue to face challenges this year, following an extremely difficult 2016. Banks faced multiple threats from the operating environment in 2016, including Nigeria sliding into recession, the economy continuing to suffer from low oil prices and severe shortages of for