Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) CBA.AX

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.65

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CBA, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1015892182

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.