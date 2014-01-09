Janh 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an increase bond on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 3, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 87.720

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi Bank & Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.625 pct & M&U 0.25 pct)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

Issuance programme

The issue size will total 330 mln when fungible

ISIN XS0935881853

Data supplied by International Insider.