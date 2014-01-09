Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Societe des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.342
Yield 2.369 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 124.8
Over 3.25 pct 1/20 DBR
Payment Date January 16, 2020
Lead Manager(s) CBA, CM-CIC, RBC CM, Santander GBM,
SG-CIB and ING Bank
Ratings BBB+ (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011693001
