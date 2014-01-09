BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings proposes dividend
* Says proposed dividend 5 kobo, payable three working days after agm Source : http://bit.ly/2nRVVzh Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 106.6
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 5.7 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0356222173
LAGOS, March 22 Nigeria's central bank sold the dollar at a weaker rate on Wednesday, traders say, in an effort to boost liquidity on the official market and narrow the naira's spread at the black market.
* Board proposes to issue green financial bonds in aggregate principal amount of not more than rmb2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: