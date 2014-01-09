BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings proposes dividend
* Says proposed dividend 5 kobo, payable three working days after agm Source : http://bit.ly/2nRVVzh Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 1.49 pct
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005624665
LAGOS, March 22 Nigeria's central bank sold the dollar at a weaker rate on Wednesday, traders say, in an effort to boost liquidity on the official market and narrow the naira's spread at the black market.
* Board proposes to issue green financial bonds in aggregate principal amount of not more than rmb2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: