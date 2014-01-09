BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings proposes dividend
* Says proposed dividend 5 kobo, payable three working days after agm Source : http://bit.ly/2nRVVzh Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2017
Coupon 4 pct
Issue price 99.654
Reoffer price 99.654
Yield 4.125 pct
Spread 337 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 379bp
Over 1.25 pct 10/14/2016 OBL #161
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Banca Aletti & Natixis
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1016053537
LAGOS, March 22 Nigeria's central bank sold the dollar at a weaker rate on Wednesday, traders say, in an effort to boost liquidity on the official market and narrow the naira's spread at the black market.
* Board proposes to issue green financial bonds in aggregate principal amount of not more than rmb2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: