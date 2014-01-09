Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount A$ 125 million

Maturity Date April 8, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 96.725

Reoffer price 96.725

Yield 5.165 pct

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Unlisted

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500-10

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

The issue size will total A$675 million when fungible

ISIN AU3CB0214211

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)