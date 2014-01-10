Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on friday.
Borrower BPCE SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date February 08, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 100.828
Yield 1.346 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92bp
Over the OBL 162
Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro
When fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011689595
Permanent ISIN FR0011408681
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 19, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.435
Yield 3.065 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.1bp
Over the DBR
ISIN FR0011689579
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Erste, Swedbank & Dekabank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.