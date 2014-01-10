FOREX-Dollar loses more ground; yen up on safe-haven demand
Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date September 15, 2015
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.65
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI & Danske
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (selling 1.0 pct & m&u 0.125 pct)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1017163764
