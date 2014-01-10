FOREX-Dollar loses more ground; yen up on safe-haven demand
Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Scotiabank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1017218410
