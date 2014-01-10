BRIEF-Capital One Financial CEO Richard Fairbank's 2016 total compensation was $16.9 mln
* Capital One Financial - former CFO Stephen S. Crawford's fy 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus $8.8 million
March 21 Plex Systems Inc, a privately held U.S. maker of software used to run manufacturing plants, is exploring a potential sale which it hopes will value it at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Declared quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, an increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: