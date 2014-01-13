BRIEF-Regency Centers CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln
* CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation $5.1 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mprHBo Further company coverage:
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.272
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.3bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Lloyds, UBS & UniCredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Denoms (K) 100
* Moody's says Gulf Cooperation Council Islamic banks more profitable than conventional peers for second year running in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
* Lazard ltd - ceo kenneth jacobs' fy 2016 total compensation $11.64 million versus $11.68 million in fy 2015 - sec filing