Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 20, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.853

Reoffer price 99.853

Yield 1.09 pct

Spread 61 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

