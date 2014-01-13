Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 100.28
Reoffer price 100.28
Yield 2.593 pct
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000BRL9279
