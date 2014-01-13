Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Invesmnet Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.065

Reoffer price 100.065

Yield 1.363 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CMZ, CA-CIB, DZ Bank &

Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

