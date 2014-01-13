Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Invesmnet Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.065
Reoffer price 100.065
Yield 1.363 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CMZ, CA-CIB, DZ Bank &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN LU0953782009
