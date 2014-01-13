Fitch Assigns 'A+' Rating to Citibank, N.A.'s Senior Debt Issuance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Citibank, N.A. (CBNA) an unsecured senior debt rating of 'A+'. CBNA has issued $1.5 billion 2% fixed-rate unsecured senior debt and $1 billion floating-rate unsecured senior debt. The fixed-rate senior notes will pay interest semi-annually, and are expected to mature in March 2019. The floating-rate senior notes will pay interest quarterly, and are also expected to mature in Mar