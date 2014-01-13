Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower BASF SE

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.87

Reoffer price 99.87

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1017828911

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.424

Reoffer price 99.424

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1017833242

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Mizuho, RBS & Societe Generale

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)