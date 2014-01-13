Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.712

Reoffer price 99.712

Yield 3.542 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1018032950

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)