Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP Programme

ISIN DE000HLB4JM3

