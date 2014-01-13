Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banca Popolare Di Vicenza SCPA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.461

Reoffer price 99.461

Yield 3.693 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IMI, Deutsche Bank, RBS & UBS

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)