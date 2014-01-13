Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banca Popolare Di Vicenza SCPA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.461
Reoffer price 99.461
Yield 3.693 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IMI, Deutsche Bank, RBS & UBS
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)