Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Espirito Santo SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.858

Reoffer price 99.858

Yield 4.032 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-Swap

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IMI, BES, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs & J.P. Morgan

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

