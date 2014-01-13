Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Espirito Santo SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.858
Reoffer price 99.858
Yield 4.032 pct
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-Swap
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IMI, BES, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs & J.P. Morgan
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
