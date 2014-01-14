Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000EAA0SW8

