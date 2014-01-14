Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price 100.35

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP paribas, CITI, Credit Suisse,

LBBW, Societe Generale & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0907250509

