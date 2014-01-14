Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.362

Reoffer price 99.362

Yield 1.962 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, CA-CIB, Danske, LBBW & Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

