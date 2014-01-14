Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Beni Stabili SPA

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 318.1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 257.2bp

Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 bund

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Mediobanca & Unicredit

Full fees Undisclosed

Source provided by International Insider