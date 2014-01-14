Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Snam SPA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.02

Reoffer price 99.02

Spread 128 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 155.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,

JP Morgan, Mediobanca & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1019326641

