Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Stadt Winterthur

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 10, 2039

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.666

Reoffer price 99.716

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0229881153

