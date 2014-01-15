Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Valeo

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 100.847

Yield 3.15 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 133.4bp

Discount Margin over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Mizuho, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011689033

