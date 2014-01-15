Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 8.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.865
Reoffer price 99.865
Yield 1.278 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.2bp
over the 1.0 pct 12 October 2018 OBL
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Guaranteed DIP
ISIN EU000A1G0BM9
