Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.618

Reoffer price 99.618

Yield 3.887 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

