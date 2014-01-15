Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Holcim Finance (Luxembourg) S.A
Guarantor Holcim Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.422
Reoffer yield 3.068 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.2bp
Over 2.0 pct Due 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, MUSI, SG-CIB, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1019821732
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)