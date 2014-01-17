(Corrected Ric of Rabobank Nederland from to )

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday(Jan 15).

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.541

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.6bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

