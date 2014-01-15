Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 22bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1020203086

