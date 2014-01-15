BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of Baroda acting through its London Branch
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date July 23, 2019
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.757
Reoffer price 99.757
Yield 4.926 pct
Spread 325 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
Citigroup, J.P. Morgan & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.