Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.569

Reoffer yield 2.424 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.5bp

Over the August 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1020769748

