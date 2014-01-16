HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.569
Reoffer yield 2.424 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.5bp
Over the August 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1020769748
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"