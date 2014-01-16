HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 100.25
Reoffer price 100.25
Yield 9.151 pct
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 280 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0648456167
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"