Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fantasia Holdings Group Co Limited

Guarantor Certain subsidiaries of the Issuer outside

the PRC Security Share pledges of certain

Subsidiary Guarantors

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2019

Coupon 10.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 10.625 pct

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, BAML, BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings B2 (Moody's) & B+ (S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)